PEMBERVILLE – If you’re looking for something outside the box for a meal that will feed two, four or more, try this Southwest Meatloaf.
While the recipe as listed serves two or more, it can easily be doubled, said Julie Price.
“The thing I like about this recipe, it’s so scalable to make for a large crowd or swimmer families,” she said. “You can easily double it or triple it.”
The Prices have two sons who compete with the varsity swim team at Eastwood High School and for the BG Swim Club.
“If it was just Jim and I, I could even half that,” she said about preparing the meatloaf recipe for only herself and her husband.
Price uses product she sells as a representative of Epicure, but she also listed the ingredients if you don’t want to wait for your mix.
Epicure is a direct sales company that promotes healthy eating by sharing meal solutions that use only real, whole ingredients.
She said she was inspired by Pampered Chef’s South-of-the-Border Meatloaf recipe when recreating her version.
Jim didn’t like her family’s meatloaf recipe and she didn’t like his family’s version, but this one is a keeper, she said.
She tried the Pampered Chef version at a party and came home and told Jim she thought he would like it using that company’s Chipotle Rub.
This was in 2007 or 2008.
“We just didn’t do meatloaf. We just didn’t,” Price said. “We had tried it both ways. He made it. I made it. We weren’t happy. Now we’re happy.”
The chipotle seasoning doesn’t give it a spice but rather a depth of flavor.
She says she doesn’t measure anything and just throws ingredients in, so she had to refer to the Pampered Chef recipe in order to provide the measurements for this interview.
She has changed out the seasonings to Epicure, she said.
She will add chopped green pepper but not onion because it is already included in the seasoning packet.
Price used to sell Wildtree until that company got rid of its consultants. Epicure is similar in nature, and she signed up in 2019.
Price learned how to cook growing up. She said her mom made a lot of the same meals over and over.
Now, she likes variety.
Jim is deputy chief for Toledo Fire Department, and she sends leftovers to work with him since he is no longer cooking in a firehouse since being promoted.
“When I make stuff, I try to make a big batch of it.”
While she said her mom was a good cook, her maternal grandmother was better. She always made her specials, like deviled eggs, which Price has the recipe for.
“I think I got the non-measuring from her because she never made it (the same) twice.”
Her favorite recipe from her mom is French Cabbage Soup.
Jim’s mom also taught him how to cook, she said. He had his specialties he liked to make in the firehouse.
When she was working full time in website development, she preferred baking breads and making soups. When Jim got promoted to captain, she quit to stay home with the kids, so she started the cooking.
“It used to be the baking that I did most often, now I do the bulk of the cooking.”
Son Calvin’s favorite dish is her ranch chicken chili and son Jasper’s favorite is chicken alfredo pizza.
“Both boys like anything Alfredo,” she said.
Jim now specializes in breakfast.
She got hand-me-down recipes from her grandmother and has made her broccoli casserole several ties.
“I love simple (and) taking recipes that maybe aren’t simple and have thousands of ingredients.”
She does her own website development and writes training manuals and has a Cooking with Julie page on Facebook.