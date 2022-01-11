PEMBERVILLE – A recipe found online by Kathy Burtchin’s husband has become a staple in both their Ohio and Florida homes.
Burtchin said that her husband Roger was searching online when he came across this recipe for Parmesan Ranch Baked Chicken Tenders and said it sounded good.
“A couple days later I tried it and we both liked it so much that I made sure I had all of the ingredients. He probably found it in February and I think we had it six times before we left in April,” she said.
The couple, who have lived in Pemberville for more than 50 years, have a house in Naples, Florida, they travel to in January.
The couple started their life together on a farm south of Norwalk. He was a city kid who loved helping on a farm. She was a country kid who swore she’d never marry a farmer.
“And now here we are,” Burtchin said.
They have been married 55 years and have two kids who live near their farm on Wegman Road.
Roger is a steak and potato man. But he does love this chicken recipe and Burtchin said she likes it because she typically has all the ingredients on hand.
The five ingredients for this dish are all common. She said the salted butter could be switched to margarine because that’s what she used the first time she made it. The ranch dressing comes in a box with 1-ounce packets.
Pay attention once the broiler is turned on, Burtchin warned. She said she once walked out of the room after doing so and came back to find smoke billowing out of the oven.
“They were crispy,” she recalled.
Burtchin said the chicken tastes good without use of the broiler, they are just pale in color.
Her mom, a farm wife, made everything from scratch.
Burtchin said she had no interest in cooking, growing up. When she got to her second year at Capital University in Columbus, her mother told her when she moved out on her own, she’d have to learn to cook something.
When she got married, she worried everything wouldn’t be ready at the same time.
“Back then, I was a wreck,” Burtchin recalled.
Roger told her not to worry, he would eat what is ready and then eat what was ready next, she said.
She got a lot of recipes from her mother that she enjoyed eating as a kid. She still uses one for Swiss steak and meatloaf.
Burtchin said she will never make her mom’s salmon loaves with cream pea sauce.
“I hated it because we were told that’s all we would get. But I cringed every time,” she said.
Burtchin learned how to make pies from her mother.
“She made the best pies ever,” she said, adding her husband’s favorite is cherry and they have a cherry tree just down the road at her daughter’s place.
Burtchin freezes cherries and apples to always have the fruit on hand whenever a pie is requested. She also learned how to can from her mother and did that a lot when her children were young.
Now, there are things you can buy that are cheaper than going through the fuss of canning it, she said.
They have a garden that includes green beans, peas, sweet corn and Brussel sprouts.
They order beef from their son who raises cattle. She will take steak and hamburger with them when they drive to Florida, rather than pay the high prices once they get there.
Burtchin has a degree in elementary education and taught first in Sandusky before moving to Pemberville and getting a job with Eastwood, where she stayed for 30 years.
She started at Pemberville Elementary, gave birth to her first child, got transferred to Luckey Elementary, had another child, returned to Luckey for 12 years then transferred back to Pemberville where she taught for 10 years.
She ended her career as principal at Luckey from 1995-2000.
She quit because she wanted to be there for her daughter, who was pregnant, and her mother, who was ill.
Roger also retired in 2000 after teaching at Ottawa Hills.
Burtchin loves to sew and made flannel sleep pants for her grandchildren when they were little and flower girl dresses for family. She is a founding member of Quilting Eagles in Pemberville.
She enjoys cooking now, but she’d rather go out to eat.
“I can cook, and I know I’m a decent cook. I wouldn’t say I’m a fabulous, gourmet cook, but I’m a good cook,” she said. “Roger has never complained, and my kids have never complained.
“But it’s a lot of work.”