Abigail Cloud discovered her Herbed Chicken and Couscous while on a flight to England.
“This is my herbed chicken and artichoke dish that is modified from a slow cooker recipe book, modified with some things I like, that I sort of discovered on a trip to England,” Cloud said.
She thinks it’s funny that one of her favorite meals came from a meal on an airplane.
“When I went to England in 2007 — I think it was on the way back — and I had the best meal, and it was an airplane meal, so it was one of the best travel meals I’ve ever had, which makes no sense, right? It’s airplane food, which is terrible. It’s airplane food and England, but British Airways, they were really doing it.
“How do you have amazing airline food? How is that a thing? I don’t understand. Now, we’ve lost that completely. That’s a tradition that’s been destroyed, given the pandemic. … The glory days of ye old flight food is no longer a thing anymore.”
Cloud said that this was before the pandemic and they weren’t charging extra for it, but they were making an effort to be competitive.
“So it was a chicken dish and there was another little dish with couscous and green beans, and I had never really had couscous before that. I’m sure I had it, but I hadn’t yet made it a staple,” Cloud said. “There was something so perfect about that couscous with that chicken. I wouldn’t say I’m addicted to couscous, but I enjoy it so much. It’s so adaptable.”
While Cloud typically uses skinless, boneless chicken breasts, this time she used thighs for a richer flavor.
“They have extra texture and it’s a little more flavorful, and it’s good have a little extra flavor,” she said.
She enjoys both how easy the couscous and the chicken are to make and change, depending on the event. Cloud uses it for work or church potlucks.
On the same flight she said that she also had an amazing coffee ice cream with a caramel swirl in it. She’s spent time trying to find the brand, searching through the old airline menus on the internet and that has totally stumped her.
Cloud is a poet and teaching professor in creative writing at Bowling Green State University. In addition to teaching she is the editor-in-chief of the Mid-American Review, a nationally distributed literary journal printing creative writing. She is also the adviser for Prairie Margins, national undergraduate literary journal.
She is also at work on her next volume of poetry, and is at a point where she is designing the cover.
“I did the same thing with my first book, before it got published, and it’s totally not that cover, but it helped me get the book done. It helped to solidify it as a thing,” Cloud said. “I’ve been recommending it to my thesis students too. Make a fake book cover, to help you gel what it is that you do.”
The creative process is a constant in her life and the poetic aspect of her photography is currently on her mind.
Some of her photography has been entered in this year’s Wood County Fair.
Cloud has one older sister, Sarah, who has a family and lives in Nebraska. Her mother and father live on a farm in the Lansing area of Michigan.
Her father, Gary Cloud, Ph.D., is a retired Michigan State University engineering professor who is still active advising, most recently working with students on creating a formula-type car competition.
Her mother, Elizabeth, was an early childhood educator.
Cloud has some recommendations for cooking her dish.
“I like the juice to sop into the couscous. I like that,” she said. “The green beans are there to help you feel virtuous. When we don’t have them at holiday meals it’s because my mother has decided that she doesn’t want them. Really, I find it very entertaining, because it might be the one green thing we would eat that day, but she won’t do it.”
She cooks the chicken in a slow cooker and encourages seasonings to taste. She’s a fan of Penzeys spices.
The Penzeys Bouquet Garni seasoning mixture is the best, Cloud said, because of the savory taste with rosemary, thyme, oregano, basil, dill weed, marjoram, sage and tarragon.