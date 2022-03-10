Lake Elementary third grade student Kodin Schroyer covers Lake Elementary Principal Mandy Wilburn with ice cream Tuesday afternoon. The principal gave the students at the school a reading challenge, which they completed, and for their reward, the students were able to cover her with ice cream, whip cream, cherries and nuts.
Students at Lake Elementary covered their principal with ice cream after completing a reading challenge at the school. @DebR_Sentinel pic.twitter.com/SsUutimSMs— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) March 8, 2022