Check from Checkers

Posted: Thursday, September 26, 2019 8:54 am

Earlier this week, Joe Cecala, owner of Checkers Car Wash, Bowling Green, presented the Paul C. Ladd VFW Post 1148 with a check for $1,661. The donation represented a donation of 10 cents for each car washed this summer at the Checkers Car Wash. Cecala selected the VFW as the recipient of the donations for this year. Pictured are Cecala (third from left) with VFW officers (from left) Dave Martin, trustee; Richard Zulch, commander; Steve Benner Jr., vice commander; Nick Zeedyck, quartermaster; and David Ridenour, adjutant.

Posted in on Thursday, September 26, 2019 8:54 am.

