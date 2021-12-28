PERRYSBURG — Helping people make healthier food choices is the reason behind Rachel Zickar’s Vegan Cheater Chili Mac.
“It’s simple and it’s good food. If you can just take out the decision making and have something that’s healthy and ready, it will make you feel full and you won’t make some other choice in the moment,” she said. “It removes that daily decision factor. It’s nice just having healthy food that’s ready to go. It has a lot of flair to it, but it’s also very good. I think for people who are not vegan, they can obviously add other things to it.”
“It helps us get through a busy week,” Mike Zickar, Rachel’s husband, said.
In their free time, Rachel and Mike manage a website with a blog called VeganToledo.com, where they post restaurant reviews.
“We do all the social media stuff. We used to travel a lot, and a lot of blogs would do reviews, but it wasn’t cross-referenced by location,” Rachel said. “When we did ours we had it pinned on a Google map. We have the blog, which is chronological, but we have links to each review and the restaurant guide has all the restaurants in alphabetical order and by location.”
Their daughter, Villette, 3, is Rachel’s assistant in the kitchen. She is in charge of the bean sorting.
Cutting the time related to vegan cooking is important to Rachel.
“I’ve actually bought frozen, pre-cut onion,” Rachel said. “You can do it with canned beans. That’s how the original recipe was written. We used to do it in a slow-cooker, which worked really well, but we got the Instant Pot (pressure cooker) a couple months ago and we’ve been adapting the recipes to that.”
One of her favorite cookbooks is “The Vegan Slow Cooker” by Kathy Hester. Her copy has notes written all over the Cheater Chili recipe page.
The first alteration is using dried beans. That’s a significant modification, because they need to be sorted and soaked. They use a pound of beans, for the recipe, soaked in saltwater, overnight.
“When first starting to eat a lot of beans, your body does adjust for a while,” Rachel said. “Soaking beans for a long time breaks down some of the sugars that cause gas. So there’s not only the social side of gas, but there’s the discomfort.”
She also uses vegetable stock, which she believes will add to the flavor, and she washes the beans, after soaking, to try to remove excess salt.
Rachel believes that there is enough salt used in other ingredients and throughout the rest of the daily diet.
Zickar has a number of variations on this recipe, essentially varying the types of beans, such as cranberry beans, pinto, red, white, black and yellow eyed beans. She has also used a mix of beans and lentils. A more adventurous combination is flageolet beans and okra.
“We’re in a bean club. So basically not lima beans or chickpeas. We’re lucky. We got in the Rancho Gordo artisan bean club. Anyone can buy them online, but apparently there’s a waiting list of 10,000 people for the quarterly shipment, and they send a newsletter and recipe card,” Rachel said.
“We’ve been members for about three years. There was a huge demand since COVID started, Everyone started cooking at home,” Mike said.
Rachel said they used to compost discarded beans, the ones that were bad or ugly, but during COVID they started planting them — and they started growing. They are planning on starting a garden in the spring.
“The main thing you are looking for is rocks and dirt. Ugly or broken beans may not cook right. I’ve been sorting beans for about 20 years and only found one rock, but you don’t want to bite down on one,” Rachel said.
Zickar said that the dried beans from Rancho Gordo are very clean, but she is still using up bulk beans she purchased at the beginning of the pandemic, so they last a long time.
For the noodles, the yeast flakes add a cheesy taste. It’s also possible to get yeast flakes with added B12.
Rachel combines the chili and noodles later, as they can then be used for other recipes and prepacked.
The family’s transition to only plant-based full vegan, with more and more use of organic ingredients, has been gradual and is, at times, still sometimes challenging. Rachel does a lot of shopping online and occasionally finds out later that there may be salt or other preservatives added to an ingredient.
She has been a vegetarian since 1992, and vegan since 2008. Mike switched to vegan first, because of family health reasons.
Villette’s bean sorting is typically done on a Sunday after waking up from a nap.
Rachel said that her daughter’s name comes from the Charlotte Brontë novel of the same name, which she was reading when she started dating Mike.
They have three cats, Squirty, Mouse and Mila.
Rachel is the communications director for Perrysburg Schools and Mike is a psychology professor at Bowling Green State University, as well as the chair of the Wood County Democratic Party.