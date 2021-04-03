PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s monthly community chat series continues on April 16 at 2 p.m. with special guest Benjamin Robison, Wood County health commissioner.
All are invited to this informal Zoom event facilitated by Librarian Rachel Henck Bentley.
Find out how the Health Department is positioning itself to prevent disease, promote health and protect Wood County residents from health risks. The session will end with a question-and-answer session for those who attend. Questions may also be submitted in advance by email to rachel.henckbentley@waylibrary.info
Registration is required and closes 12 hours prior to the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. The Zoom link will be emailed to all who register.