There are lots of things in life that come as a surprise; a stimulus check, a pimple at age 67, being startled by your own toaster, and a vicious virus that has changed life as we know it.
But nothing shocked me more than the wife asking if she could watch me change the oil in my lawn tractor. I know, right?
For 45 years she has never had the slightest interest in lawn mowers. I will go so far as to say I don’t even think she knew lawn mowers existed. She just knew that about two or three times a week I disappear for 90 minutes or so, and voilà, the grass is shorter.
So when she asked to watch me change the oil in the lawn tractor, I immediately suspected a stroke or at the very least, an oxygen deprivation of some sort that rendered her confused and disoriented.
I put my hand on her forehead, but could feel no clot. “Are you OK? Your request has me concerned.”
“What are you talking about?” she asked a little annoyed. “Can’t a girl watch her husband do manly things?”
“But you’ve never cared a lick about lawn mowers. Why, after four decades, are you suddenly interested in watching me change the oil?”
“I know I’m older now, but I still like to learn new things. Besides you never know…”
Her voice trailed off on that last sentence. It trailed off in a way that left me a little unnerved, unraveled. It had a dark undertone to it.
“What do mean, ‘besides you never know…’ You never know what?”
“Oh nothing, dear,” she said trying to deflect my question. “It’s just an expression.”
“What’s the matter? Did my blood test come in? Is my cholesterol over 400 again?” I started to panic.
“Nothing like that, dear. I just think that I should know how to do things … in the event …”
Another ominous unfinished sentence.
“In the event of what? Are you plotting something? Did you buy that life insurance on QVC that awards an all-expense paid 7-day/2-night trip to the Bahamas upon the death of a spouse? Have you Googled some sort of husband eliminating website that teaches you how to mulch your spouse in three easy steps? Am I going to be the victim of a tragic roll-over accident where you roll over me with a John Deere, fertilizing the lawn with my juicy entrails? ”
“Of course not. Stop being so paranoid. I just want to watch my man work with his soft, pasty white hands. To see you with wrenches, and oil pans, and spark plugs … it’s just so different than seeing you with a notebook and a pencil trying to squeeze another column out of that warped brain of yours. This rugged, oily, dirty fingernailed look is kind of a turn-on, Babe.”
“OK,” I demanded, “This is getting really weird. What is really going on here?”
“Fine. You caught me,” she blurted out. “We have been in lockdown for 139 days. I am bored out of my ever-loving skull. Can’t you just let me watch you change the oil without all the suspicions? If I research one more recipe, if I reorganize one more closet, if I iron one more pair of skivvies, I am going to implode I tell you. I would explode, but then I would have to dust again.”
Giving her a reassuring hug, I said, “Sure, honey. You can watch me change the oil. On one condition though — I get to watch you reorganize and label your spice drawer. You know … just in case.”
