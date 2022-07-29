The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold Chamber Investor Business Day at the Wood County Fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Chamber investors will have the opportunity to showcase their business to thousands of people attending the fair.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold Chamber Investor Business Day at the Wood County Fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Chamber investors will have the opportunity to showcase their business to thousands of people attending the fair.
The event will be held at the Pratt Pavilion, 13800 W. Poe Road.
For more information, visit https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/#chamberdayfair.