The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business, Briefing & Brew for chamber investors on April 13 from 8-9 a.m. at Retro Detailing, 540 S. Maple St.
Take an hour to learn about the array of services Retro Detailing offers for maintaining the interior and exterior of vehicles.
Meet owners Doug and Dusty Pendleton, enjoy some refreshments, and come prepared to network. There will also be raffle prizes including a chance to win a deep clean interior cleaning.
The chamber offers these networking opportunities as a way for businesses build relationships and learn about the progress, changes and needs in the different industries represented.
Register online at bgchamber.net under the events tab, email Events@bgchamber.net or call 419-353-7945.