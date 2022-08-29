Chamber Golf Outing 2022

The Wood County Hospital Team: Mike Ariss, Dr. Rex Mowat, Dr. David Brown, and Stan Korducki.

 supplied photo

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held its annual Golf Scramble on Wednesday.

This event began over 37 years ago at BGSU’s Forrest Creason Golf Course and moved Stone Ridge Golf Club in 1991. The proceeds of the event support the efforts of the chamber to provide services and programs that lead to business development and success in the Bowling Green area.

