TOLEDO — Central Catholic High School presents its annual Sounds of Christmas holiday show on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.
This festive show features performances by the Central Catholic Glee Club, mixed chorus, string orchestra, concert band, Irish Dance Team and Alumni Glee Club.
For tickets, call the Valentine Theatre box office at 419-242-2787 or visit the Valentine box office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are also available at etix.com with an additional online convenience charge.
Reserved seating is $10 and students with proper ID are $6. The Valentine Theatre’s policy is that all patrons must wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status.