TOLEDO — Central Catholic has been named the best Toledo-area high school for athletes, according to a study by Niche.com.
Niche conducts studies on K-12 schools, colleges, graduate schools, scholarships, and places to live based on selected criteria. It uses six factors to compile its rankings for athletics: parent/student surveys about sports (50%), school enrollment (20%), number of school championships (10%), number of sports offered (10%), boys’ level of participation (5%), and girls’ level of participation (5%).
“We understand that there is amazing value in our students being involved in extracurricular activities, and are incredibly proud of this accomplishment,” said Kevin Parkins, head of school. “Their participation in these athletic teams helps form well-rounded disciples who are ready to transform the world!”
Central Catholic has had 39 students earn athletic scholarships over the last three years, including to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Bowling Green State University, John Carroll University, Lafayette College, Michigan State University, and the University of Toledo. The Fighting Irish compete in 20 varsity sports.
CCHS students who participate in athletics are students first and athletes second. Student-athletes choose Central Catholic because of its outstanding, college-prep, Catholic education.
In addition to being recognized the best Toledo-area high school for athletes, Central Catholic is ranked 13 of 996 schools for Best High Schools for Athletes in Ohio and 14 of 215 for Most Diverse Private High School in the state, according to Niche.
Data sources for the Niche study included the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, and the Civil Rights Data Collection, along with student and parent surveys.