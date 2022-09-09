Margaret Neifer, who turned 105 on Tuesday, waves to a passing car with well wishers during a “drive-by” celebration at Heritage Corner in Bowling Green. Parishioners with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church waved and handed out birthday cards to Neifer during her birthday celebration. The Toledo native graduated from Waite High School and Bowling Green State University, she retired from teaching in 1977 at the former Weston Elementary building.
