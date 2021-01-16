Hancock Historical Museum Curator and Activist Joy Bennett will share love letters from the museum’s newest exhibit with Wood County District Public Library patrons on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.
These letters, which are from the early 20th century, detail one couple’s journey and romance. Bennett will share these letters and talk about what they may reveal about our not-so-distant relatives and ourselves.
“Come and explore the 1920s through the eyes of two love-struck young adults: Earl “Bill” Kennedy, a veteran of ‘The Great War,’ and his fiancée, Marie “Mickey” McCarthy, a working woman in Cleveland as they try to navigate the new world and they find themselves in the postwar era,” said Joy Bennett, curator and archivist at the Hancock Historical Museum. “With prohibition, women’s suffrage, the new woman, and a four-to-five-hour drive separating them, how can they keep their love alive? They write letters.”
Registration is required. To register, email woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.