This is the season of miracles.
Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, or simply the winter solstice, December holidays commemorate the wonder of unquenchable illumination. A child born in a stable who became the light of the world. Temple lamps that burned eight nights from a tiny amount of oil. The hope of days beginning to lengthen again after the longest night of the year; all of these are wonders that we celebrate rather than understand. This is a season of miracles.
Yet some may protest that most of these miracles belong to the past. They are hidden in traditions dating back thousands of years. Are there miracles still to be found in today’s world?
I believe the answer is yes. Even in our current climate of stress and cynicism, there are still moments that can fill us with awe, if only we notice them. These miracles occur in the wonder of the everyday.
Have you ever seen a mother’s kiss heal a child’s pain? I have. A parent’s care can soothe distress. Love is the original painkiller.
How about the magic of listening? A problem that seemed insurmountable can resolve itself when someone simply provides a shoulder to cry on.
What do you call it when strangers respond to a community’s need with amazing generosity? Or when a struggling family finally finds a home thanks to Habitat for Humanity? Surely those four walls feel like a miracle to them.
A hope fulfilled, the answer to a prayer — these are wonders than can happen to anyone. When the person you long for loves you in return. When your adopted child calls you “daddy” for the first time. That moment when your beloved says, “Yes, I will marry you.”
Aren’t these all miracles?
Then there are the miracles than science brings. Diseases that once were killers — like HIV and diabetes — can now be lived with. Children born with handicaps can live full lives. Cancer survival rates have skyrocketed. Couples previously deemed infertile can now conceive. Pain that was once intractable can be managed. Effective medications for mental illness have changed lives.
Sometimes we ignore or even deny miracles. Scientists all over the world united to create a vaccine for COVID-19. The speed with which they developed this lifesaver is nothing short of amazing. Yet some still don’t take advantage of this powerful tool.
It’s too easy to take a miracle for granted. The facts that we are living longer than ever, that infant mortality rates continue to decline, that children don’t die of diphtheria and measles every day, don’t amaze us anymore. Of course, sadly, these are still not facts of life in some countries. We must work harder to extend these advances to our fellow humans.
Miracles don’t always look the way we want them to. They sometimes come disguised as coincidences, or don’t appear exactly when we want them to. But they wait patiently for us to notice them.
Unexpected, unbidden and, above all, unearned, miracles are there to be found. All that it takes is renewing our vision. That might be the greatest miracle of all.