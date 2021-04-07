Celebrate National Poetry Month with the Wood County District Public Library by participating in the library’s first digital poetry slam! Patrons can join in and perform their best original work inspired by the topic of “Literature Influence” on April 26 at 4 p.m.
The first 15 people to register will be able to perform during the Poetry Slam. Participants need to submit their poems to woodref@wcdpl.org by April 23 at 4 p.m. Each poet is limited to three minutes. Participants will also be able to vote for their favorite poem of the day using an online poll during the Poetry Slam.
If patrons would like to watch the Poetry Slam but not perform, registration is still required.
“We are all unique in that we have different experiences and feelings about the world around us. I really want to encourage and capture the differences in emotion and vision from the storytellers in our community through this rhythm of literature,” said Rosie Minnick, outreach and reference assistant librarian. “While we are celebrating National Poetry Month and honoring National Library Week in April, I found it fitting to combine the two for our topic of Literature Influence.”
Register by emailing woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050. For more information, visit wcdpl.org.