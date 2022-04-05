For National Library Week, the Wood County District Public Library is encouraging all community members to visit their library in person or online to explore and access services and programs.
National Library Week is a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using Wi-Fi, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas and classes, in addition to books.
WCDPL is celebrating this National Library Week on their social media. Follow WCDPL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to hear from patrons about why they love their library, explore different services you can use, learn more about new additions to the collection, participate in giveaways, and more. You can also support your library and show appreciation for the library’s role in your life by visiting a WCDPL location near you and using the hashtags #NationalLibraryWeek and #wcdpl.
Visit wcdpl.org to get started, and find WCDPL on social media @wcdpl.