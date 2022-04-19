The Children’s Place of the Wood County District Public Library will kick off Children’s Book Week with their annual collaboration with La Conexión, celebrating Día (Children’s Day/Book Day) at the library on April 30 from 2-4 p.m. in the Bowling Green library atrium.
Join WCDPL and La Conexión for a bilingual storytime featuring “Vamos! Let’s Go Eat” by Raul the Third, crafts, games and a “Storybook Walk of Bright Star” by Yuyi Morales.
Children will receive a gift Spanish language book. Street Tacos taco truck will also visit the library during the program. Street Tacos is a local taco truck serving tacos and more throughout Wood and Lucas counties. Kids attending will receive a coupon for a free taco.
April 30 is an annual celebration of Día (Children’s Day/Book Day,) an American Library Association initiative emphasizing the importance of connecting all children from all backgrounds with library materials in many languages and about many cultures.
La Conexión is a welcoming resource of unity and representation for the Latino/a community of Wood and surrounding counties in Ohio.
This event is supported by the Marjorie Conrad Estate. No registration is required. For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.