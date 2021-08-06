Get ready to sing happy birthday and pick up your party favors: the Wood County District Public Library is celebrating OverDrive’s first birthday throughout the month of August.
Get mind-boggling mysteries, kid-approved children’s fiction, engaging biographies, swoon-worthy romances, and more right at your fingertips with WCDPL OverDrive. Accessible from any device, WCDPL OverDrive has thousands of eBooks and audiobooks available.
August marks WCDPL OverDrive’s first birthday, and the library will have plenty of games, activities and reading suggestions for you throughout the month. After logging in to WCDPL OverDrive from the Libby app using a library card, stop by the library to pick up a party favor. While there, enter the raffle for a chance to win prizes like shirts, stickers, buttons and the grand prize package including a Samsung Galaxy Tablet.
The party lasts until Aug. 28. Enter into the raffle at either the Bowling Green library or the Walbridge library. For more information, call 419-352-5050 or email woodref@wcdpl.org. To get started using WCDPL OverDrive, visit wcdpl.org/overdrive-collection.