Celebrate the Wood County District Public Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge Royal Reader.
Come to the library’s Pout-Pout Fish Party on July 2 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the library atrium, 251 N. Main St.
Families can play games, make crafts and take photos with the Pout-Pout Fish mascot. Every family who attends will receive a free book.
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org. This program is supported by Pam and Ken Frisch.