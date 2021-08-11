Lila McGrain chases down a pig during the annual Catch a Pig contest Monday evening at the Wood County Fair. The fair ended Monday with the annual livestock sale and demolition derby.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Beware of BER: Disease brought on by stress
- Grand jury indicts 3 men for rape
- Secret's out: Nietz, Belleville are 2021 Wood County Fair royalty
- Man injured in tractor roll-over in Cygnet
- Teen motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
- Back-up bidder acquires bridge; second sell of Roche de Boeuf is for $6,000
- Eastwood will offer religious education: LifeWise starting in the fall
- 4 run for 2 BG school board seats
- Updated: 2 arrested for riot as BG police handle downtown fights
- 2021 Wood County Fair calendar