Beginning Monday, the Carter Park playground equipment will be closed to the public. The existing equipment will be removed to make room for the new, inclusive playground in partnership with Wood County Plays and the City of Bowling Green.
Wood County Plays is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that designs, raises funds for and builds fully inclusive play spaces that allow children of all abilities to play side by side.
The new inclusive playground will replace the existing, outdated playground. The current playground was installed over 20 years ago,, and has outdated equipment that needs replacement to current playground standards, according to a city press release.
The new playground will welcome children and adults of all abilities. It will provide individuals, who are physically, mentally, or emotionally challenged, the opportunity to grow and learn through sensory-stimulating activities and peer-to-peer interactions.
Wood County Plays Inclusive Playgrounds are wheelchair and walker accessible through extensive ramping, rubber surfacing, and specialized play equipment.
Fencing also surrounds the playgrounds for children with sensory disorders that may elope or run away, and the poured rubber surfacing is coded for children with visual impairments to highlight danger areas. The new playground is expected to be complete by fall.