The 4-H CarTeens program has been a viable source of driver education for first-time teen traffic offenders in Wood County since 2010.
Working with the Juvenile Teen Court including Judge David Woessner and Maureen Bressler, teen drivers with traffic offenses are sentence to attend one, 2-hour 4-H Carteens meeting.
Annually, the OSU Extension, Wood County 4-H program teaches 6 bi-monthly sessions to 130 youth. Peer facilitators teach the teen offenders information emphasizing speeding, alcohol impairment and distracted driving.
Teens incorporate hands-on instruction in drowsy driving, driving under the influence of marijuana and opiods, working to keep information up-to-date which is especially important to teens.
Teen facilitators are recruited from teen 4-H leadership boards and activities. Currently, 20 teens teach sessions to their peers at the meetings.
Many of the 4-H’ers speak of the importance of their role in sharing stories and safe driving information to others, and as a biproduct, feel that their driving knowledge has improved.
By far, the most inspirational portion of the CarTeens meeting is the time dedicated to our speaker Shelen Stevens of Weston. Stevens tells her personal story of spending a Sunday evening with her family, driving home from getting a burger and shake, and a young adult making a horrible choice to drink and drive.