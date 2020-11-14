MILLBURY — The treasurer who transformed school finances for Lake Local Schools was honored at last month’s board meeting.
Jeff Carpenter, who has been treasurer for 14 years, came to the district as a Realtor.
“When we interviewed Jeff in 2006, he had never served as a school treasurer,” said board President Tim Krugh at the October meeting.
The board, however, was impressed with Carpenter’s business and finance experience, Krugh said.
He had a “practical, no-nonsense approach to analyzing the numbers and conducting school business like a private businessman. It quickly became evident to the school board and the community that Jeff was a great hire.”
Carpenter had an uncanny way of reducing the complex to the understandable, Krugh said.
“He found numerous, creative ways to save the district significant amounts of money,” he said.
Those savings included leasing used school buses, joining purchasing cooperatives and refinancing the middle school bond issue twice, saving taxpayers millions of dollars, Krugh said.
He also cited Carpenter’s “relentless work” to negotiate an insurance settlement after a 2010 tornado leveled the high school.
“Jeff’s efforts, along with others, allowed us to rebuild our high school and campus with virtually no taxpayer money,” Krugh said.
He recalled a contentious hearing in Columbus on school funding that Carpenter testified at a few years ago.
“When the state reneged on its promises and reduced Lake’s funding, Jeff fought long and hard on Lake’s behalf to re-secure that funding,” Krugh said. “He ruffled the feathers of several career politicians in the process.”
On many Sunday mornings, Carpenter could be found on the Lake campus working.
His budgets and five-year forecasts were incredibly accurate, he said.
“You left Lake schools in a better place than it was when you found it,” said Superintendent Jim Witt.
Carpenter, who is known for his dry sense of humor and his sometimes cantankerous attitude, has been dealing with some health challenges over the past few months. As he recovers, he hopes to get back to fishing on Lake Erie and is enjoying sleeping in in the mornings. He also has a grandchild on the way.
He said one of his best memories from Lake was helping to get a 2012 levy passed.
Former board of education member Monica Leppelmeier was hired this summer to replace Carpenter.
Carpenter’s retirement was announced in May, but he stayed on through the summer for training.