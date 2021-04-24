MILLBURY — The new Lake Middle School assistant principal’s salary will be paid with federal dollars for at least two years.
Chad McCarthy was hired at Wednesday’s board of education meeting. His annual salary will be $65,000 and will be paid with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funds.
Treasurer Monica Leppelmeier said the position is needed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had many good applicants. We brought four people back for a second interview. I don’t know that we’ve ever done that,” said Superintendent Jim Witt.
McCarthy is working for the educational service center and has worked for some big inner city schools, including Toledo and Indianapolis, Witt said.
“We are very, very excited to have him as part of our group,” he said.
The board also approved new administrative contracts, all for three years, unless noted:
Josh Andrews, assistant principal, high school, $67,549
Trudy Foster, transportation director, $61,910
Mandy Wilburn, Lake Elementary principal, $76,288
Lee Herman, Lake High School principal, $100,319
Dave Shaffer, athletic director/building and grounds, $88,033
Wes Bartlet, technology director, $70,767
Jodi Takats, special education/curriculum director, $107,486
Rick Brimmer, director of special projects/programs, add one year to current contract, $70,767
For the 2020-21 school year, teachers were given raises of 2% and will receive a 3.25% raise in 2021-22. They were initially supposed to receive a 2.75% raise in 2020-21 and a 2.5% raise in 21-22. They did not take a pay cut; they still received a raise and the percentage they agreed to last year is being made up this year.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved continuing contracts for Andrea Katz and Tracy Orians.
• Accepted donations of $7,500 from an anonymous donor (including $2,500 for scholarships) and $200 in food from Jack Farley for the Glider Pack Program.
• Approved a new reduced regulation for substitute teachers through the end of the academic year. The district will be able to employ substitute teachers, as-needed, who do not hold a post-secondary degree. Witt said this is needed to ensure staffing through the rest of the year.
“Are we having issues?” asked board member Brad Blandin
“I would say no more than anyone else,” Witt said, adding that two staff members are going to take extended leave for medical issues.
• Approved two overnight trips, including the high school girls basketball team to the University of Findlay, June 25-27; and the band and choir to Orlando, Florida, March 29-April 4.
• Went into executive session to discuss employee discipline, employee compensation, negotiations and security. No action was taken.