The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is offering a Caregiver Support Group at two locations monthly.
The Wood County Senior Center support group is held the second Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m. at 140 S. Grove St. The Perrysburg Area Senior Center support group, 140 W. Indiana Ave., is held the fourth Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. The next support group dates will be Jan. 10 (moved to accommodate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday) and Jan. 27,respectively.
This group is for anyone providing caregiving assistance to individuals throughout Wood County. The group provides resources, advice on managing caregiver stress, recommendations and an outlet for caregivers to connect with one another.
Contact Jessica Ricker, LSW in the Social Services Department for more information or to register at 419-35305661 or 800-367-4935. Pre-registration is required for this support group and space is limited. Respite is provided at the Wood County Senior Center group for care recipients and should be requested upon registering.