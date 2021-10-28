Flight attendants share important safety information before takeoff. This includes the instruction for passengers to put on their own oxygen masks before helping others if the situation arises.
If we try to help others before our own mask is secure, we may not be able to help others as well as we’d like.
Many individuals are continuing to reach out for mental health help. But what about those who are helping others? How do they feel?
Compassion fatigue includes emotional and physical exhaustion, leading to inabilities to empathize with others. Burnout is associated with feelings of hopelessness and difficulties in doing our jobs effectively.
Both are usually a gradual onset, but by the time we notice, we have reached the limit and we show signs of depression, irritability, or aggression. It may even cause us to change our career path. Consider trying these steps to help combat burnout:
· Get Educated: Learning the signs and symptoms and continuing to check in with yourself can help better prevent and manage compassion fatigue and burnout if it arises. Try ranking your level of compassion fatigue on a scale of 1-10 to gage where you may be.
· Set Emotional Boundaries: While many helping professions set firm emotional boundaries to protect themselves, empathy and compassion are still at the forefront of a human services career. Setting emotional boundaries helps maintain a connection while still remembering and honoring the fact that you are a separate person with separate needs.
· Use Positive Coping Skills: While it is tempting to come home at the end of the day and turn to drugs or alcohol, this can work in the opposite direction and create more stress in the future. Consider positive ways to unwind like deep breathing, meditation, taking a walk, talking with a friend, watching a funny movie, or relaxing in a hot bath.
Remember, don’t forget to take care of you. Learn more about Wood County resources by visiting www.wcadamh.org.
(Courtney Rice, MSW, LSW, is manager of marketing and communications, National Alliance Mental Illness Wood County.)