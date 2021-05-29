The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers. Care Compass is a place to gather together and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session will be held virtually using Zoom on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers but requires pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net.
Zoom login information will be given upon registration.
What do you know about Chronic Wounds and Wound Care? will start the day at 11 a.m.
Wounds can be the result of peripheral vascular disease, surgical-wound breakdowns, diabetic wounds, pressure ulcers, venous stasis disease, late radiation tissue injury, other emergent wounds, including: chemical wounds, spinal-injury wounds, Brown Recluse spider bites, necrotizing infections. Learn about the benefits from seeking early wound care which includes faster healing and shorter recovery period, limb salvage and improved quality of life. This will be presented by Marsha Briscoe RN, WCC, CHRN, clinical nurse manager, Wound Healing Center at Wood County Hospital.
Diabetes Management as a Caregiver will be at 11:45 a.m.
Caregivers often struggle with how to properly care for someone who has diabetes. This session will provide tips and tools to arm the caregivers with ways to manage the hard battle with diabetes and ensure your relationship remains healthy too. This will be presented by Kerri Lynn Knippen, PhD, MPH, RDN/LD, BCADM.
Remaining Care Compass dates for 2021 are scheduled for Sept. 1 and Nov. 3.