The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and those who may be caregivers in the future. Care Compass is a place to gather information and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful.

The upcoming session, focusing on caregiver resources, will be held in-person and virtually using Zoom on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St.

