The Falcons return to Slater Family Ice Arena after a long stretch of road series.
BGSU hockey last played at home on Dec. 17 against Ohio State University. Since then, they have played four games away from home.
This past weekend, they swept St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. This weekend’s home series is against Bemidji State.
Head coach Ty Eigner was impressed with the way the team played in the first game of the series.
“We were happy with how we played on Friday. A bunch of stuff was positive in terms of our evaluation of that game,” Eigner said. “It was nice to start the second half with a really good performance on Friday.”
Normally, the Falcons start slow in the first game of a road series and improve in the second game.
Eigner said the team’s performance on Saturday was not as good. He said it was a combination of St.Thomas playing better and the Falcons not playing to their system.
Saturday featured the return of junior goaltender Zack Rose. Rose has not played in a game since Dec. 10 against Ferris State.
Rose had 15 saves and only gave up one goal. The goal was scored about two minutes into the game on a 2-on-1 breakaway.
Eigner was elated with Rose’s start in the game.
“He looked like the Zack Rose that played the first six games for us. He played really well and practiced really well,” Eigner said.
There is one more Falcon who could return from injury.
Senior Evan Dougherty has been out since the season opener with a fractured foot.
Eigner said Dougherty practiced Tuesday without a red jersey. For the last week, Dougherty practiced with the non-contact red jersey.
Eigner said barring any setbacks, Dougherty should be available for this weekend.
Bemidji State is 12-10 with a 10-4 conference record. They are just outside the top 20 in the NCAA Hockey rankings. The Beavers received 38 votes to be in the top 20, the highest among the other teams left out of the rankings.
The Beavers are led by senior Owen Sillinger and freshman goaltender Mattis Sholl.
Sillinger is third in the conference with 29 points. He has 11 goals and 18 assists on the season.
Sholl has been impressive in net. He is third in the conference with 2.57 goals allowed per game. He is also tied for second in save percentage with a .916 percentage.
This will be Sholl’s first time playing in the same stadium his brother, Tomas Sholl, played in. Tomas Sholl was a BGSU goaltender from 2013-17.
Eigner expects the same type of Bemidji team from the past years.
“They know how to play. They know what they are and are comfortable with their identity,” Eigner said.
The Falcons left St. Thomas with five points. They could have had six points if they had beaten the Tommies in regulation on Saturday.
However, the one less point does not make a difference right now.
The weekend sweep has the Falcons sitting in third in CCHA standings. With 24 points, they are six points behind second-place Bemidji State.
A weekend sweep in regulation will have the Falcons tied for second with the Beavers.
This home series could have a big impact on the CCHA standings when the season comes to a close. Eigner said they are not focusing on the big picture right now.
“We talked about taking each series individually and not looking at the 14-game second half of the season as a whole,” Eigner said.
The Friday and Saturday games are set to start at 7:07 p.m.