The following students recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Those initiated into the Bowling Green State University chapter included Wesley Barnhart, Jeffrey Eden, Chloe Koon, Hanna Laube, Abigail Maggi, Tiffany Menard, Rukayat Olunlade, Cody Page, Vipa Phuntumart, Maria Sellers-McGauley and Branson Young, all of Bowling Green; and Michaela Bauer of Perrysburg.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
The University of Mount Union hosted its annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (SCHOLAR) Day in a hybrid in-person/virtual model on April 20. Alissa Loving, a psychology major from Northwood, was selected for work on a formal presentation titled “Perceived Psychological Effects of Mask Wearing on Attention and Classroom Performance.
Alyssa Edmond of Rossford is among 72 students who presented their research April 13 as part of Heidelberg University’s 28th annual “Minds@Work” Student Research Conference. Edmond, a senior majoring in Computer Science and Political Science, presented War and Dystopia: A Dissection of the Philosophical Connection Between War and Dystopian Narratives.
University of Mount Union students were acknowledged at the institution’s Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation, held virtually on April 20 on its website and social media channels.
Austin Overy, Perrysburg, was awarded Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference Status in men’s soccer.
Ryland Black, Bowling Green, was awarded Academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference Status in men’s soccer.
Each year, the convocation honors graduating seniors and underclass students who have excelled academically, displayed excellent leadership skills and shown dedication to the university and community through outstanding community service initiatives.