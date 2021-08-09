Jonna Nissen of Luckey was recognized as an outstanding student at the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Wooster Campus - Agricultural Technical Institute. She graduated in May with an associate of science degree in agriscience education.
Nissen received an ATI Academic Scholarship and the Norman M. Stanley Scholarship. She achieved dean’s list status in each of her semesters at Ohio State ATI. She was active on campus with leadership positions with Community Council and Collegiate 4-H. She also was active with Collegiate FFA and Agricultural Communicators, Educators, and Leaders of Tomorrow.
She will transition to Columbus to complete a bachelor’s degree in agriscience education with the goal of becoming an education specialist for an agricultural company and eventually an agriscience teacher.
Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time. The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.
Local students include:
Madisen Borer, of Bradner, was named as a 2020 Pi Theta Epsilon Inductee - Master of Occupational Therapy Program - Traditional Program.
Hope Brant, of Fostoria, presented “Pawsible Angels: Benefits of a Quality Instagram.”
Maria Faber, of Fostoria, presented “Pharmacogenomics of CYP2C9 and VKORC1 in a Local Ambulatory Care Clinic.”
Jordan Foster, of Fostoria, presented “The Virtual Virus: How the Online Shift Due to COVID-19 Has Affected Classrooms and Teachers.”
Rowan Gnepper, of Fostoria, presented “Building a Brand: Working with MYBEAUTYSD to Create an Instagram Presence.”
Morgan Kuhlman, of Millbury, was named as a Kappa Delta Pi New Initiate.
Anthony Kyle, of Perrysburg, was named to the Nu Beta Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business - 2020-21 New Member.
Macey Malagon, of Fostoria, was named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310 - Sophomore.
Cecilia Robeson, of Perrysburg, was named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310 - Sophomore and presented “Assessing the Use of Geometric and Feature Cues During Goal-Directed Navigation in Whip Spiders (Phrynus marginemaculatus): A Pilot Study.”
Abigail Schroeder, of Pemberville, presented “How Age-Friendly is my Community of Pemberville, Ohio?”
Thirty-four seniors in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering & Technology were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.
The following area students became members of the Order: Aaron Rode of Custar, majoring in chemical engineering; and Hannah Johns of Millbury, majoring in civil engineering.
The university is located in Angola, Indiana.
Seniors at the University of Findlay recently performed in a spring instrumental recital.
Nicole Abke of Portage performed “#8 Adantino, #16 Allegro” by Vladislav Blazhevich in a trombone duet.
Alyssa Edmond of Rossford was among about 85 students honored at the conclusion of the spring semester at Heidelberg University. This year’s Student Awards Celebration was conducted virtually.
Edmond, a senior majoring in computer science and political science, received the Martin A. Reno Senior Scholar Prize in Computer Science and the Arnold “Skip” Oliver Award (political science) during Heidelberg’s celebration of academic, athletic, service and leadership excellence among individual students, student organizations and faculty members.