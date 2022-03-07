Students at the University of Findlay have been placed in student teaching positions for the spring semester.
Local students include:
Jillan Bodey of Wayne is a student teacher at Liberty Benton Middle School in Findlay. Bodey is pursuing an adolescent/young adult/integrated science education post-baccalaureate licensure.
Katelyn Weinandy of North Baltimore is a student teacher at McComb Elementary. Weinandy is pursuing a degree in early childhood education and intervention specialist education.
Students from the University of Findlay are completing spring internships.
Local students include:
Jennaleigh Mccumber of Fostoria is an intern for Charter Steel in Risingsun. Mccumber is pursuing a degree in environment, health, safety and sustainability.
Kaylee Ellis of Perrysburg is an intern for the United Way of Hancock County in Findlay. Ellis is pursuing a degree in business management.