Students at the University of Findlay recently received a crisp white lab coat at the College of Pharmacy’s White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony signifies the students’ entrance into the third year of the six-year program, which is the first year of professional courses in the College of Pharmacy. Local students included Alexandria Freehoffer of Bowling Green, Jesslyn Jenkins of Bowling Green, Hallie Schuller of Perrysburg and Drew Zimmerman of Bowling Green.
This fall’s incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa included Elijah Gladden of Grand Rapids. Gladden is majoring in University Honors in Iowa’s University College. The school is located in Iowa City.
Sarah Ramirez of Perrysburg was recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. She is enrolled at the University of Findlay.
Ivy Rubel, a design engineering technology major from Bradner, will play the part of Gay Wellington in Trine University’s production of “You Can’t Take It With You.” She also will be an understudy for the part of Boris Kolenkhov. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The school is located in Angola, Indiana.