Campus News

The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble in February performed “All That Jazz.”

Local students who participated include Morgan Kuhlman of Millbury and Nicole Abke of Portage.

Sierra Spears of Bowling Green has been awarded a spring 2020 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University. Part of the OWU Connection, these grants support research, internship, service, and cultural-immersion opportunities throughout the world.

The grant awarded to Spears supports a project titled “Understanding Species Response to Climate Change: A Case Study with Lizards in the Pyrenees.” In June and July, Spears is expected to travel to the Pyrenees mountains of southern France to collect data regarding how certain lizards are affected by climate change. The research will help to test hypotheses of how species respond to changes in their environment.

Ohio Wesleyan’s Theory-to-Practice Grant program is competitive, with applications evaluated by an advisory board of professors and staff members. Five grants were awarded totaling more than $42,000.

John Miller of Perrysburg is a member of College Democrats at Ashland University.

Miller is majoring in political science and is a 2019 graduate of Perrysburg High School.

Students at the University of Findlay in February participated in the theater production, “Cabaret.”

UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew.

Local students included Ryan Bush of Fostoria, who performed as the emcee; and Adam Dykes of Perrysburg, who served as a flymen, an assistant master electrician, and a member of the lighting crew.

Cedarville University student Mason Hecklinger of Millbury spent spring break serving others on a mission trip. The university sent 16 Global Outreach teams with more than 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations to serve others during spring break, March 2-8.

Students from this area were among 83 students who participated in Baldwin Wallace University’s 19th annual Dance Marathon. As the largest philanthropy organization on campus, Dance Marathon brings together the community, students and sponsors. The 12-hour marathon consists of performers, dancing and HIV/AIDS education. This year’s marathon raised over $19,000 for the cause.

The following students participated: Kara Ameling of Bradner, a graduate of Eastwood High School majoring in public health; and Kristin King of Perrysburg, a graduate of Perrysburg High School majoring in pre-physical therapy.

All proceeds went to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, which seeks to educate and reduce the transmission and cases of pediatric AIDS worldwide.