Austin Shull, of Bradner, was an intern at the Marathon Petroleum Corporation in Findlay, for the summer. Shull is pursuing a degree in accounting at the University of Findlay.
Carlene McGoldrick is among the 2020 Gold Key Honor Society Inductees. McGoldrick, of Perrysburg, is a media arts production major at Emerson College, Boston. The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at Emerson College to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement. Membership is extended to juniors in the top 5% and seniors in the top 10% of their class who have earned at least 48 credits at Emerson.
Students at the University of Findlay have been placed in student teaching positions for the fall 2020 semester. Local students include:
Savannah Harvey, of Wayne, who is in a student teaching position at Van Buren Elementary School. She is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
Morgan Rose, of North Baltimore, who is in a student teaching position at Powell Elementary School in North Baltimore. She also is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
Ohio Wesleyan University students shared the results of their 2020 summer science research Sept. 21 at the university’s first online and 28th annual Patricia Belt Conrades Summer Science Research Symposium. Sierra Spears of Bowling Green examined “Oxygen’s Effect on Thermal Physiology in the Common Wall Lizard (Podarcis muralis)” under the mentorship of Eric Gangloff, Ph.D., Ohio Wesleyan assistant professor of zoology.
Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in an online improv show, “The End of the World Improv Showcase.” Ryan Bush of Fostoria was a cast member of “SIX Feet Apart.” Bush, as a member of the University Singers, also recently performed the Alma Mater for UF’s virtual Homecoming Weekend 2020 so alumni all over the world could connect to campus.