The following students were among about 85 honored at the conclusion of the spring semester at Heidelberg University.
Sophia Jackson, Millbury, a senior in Education and History, won the the E.I.F. Williams Memorial Prize in Secondary Education.
Rebecca Eppard, Northwood, junior in Music, won the Paul H. Hoernemann Prize for Voice.
Emily Romstadt of Perrysburg was inducted May 6 into Ohio Wesleyan University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society.
Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a spring instrumental recital. Local students included:
Audrey Dewey of Cygnet who performed “The Magic Flute” by W.A. Mozart, arr. Steensland on the flute.
Conner Oberhouse of Luckey who performed “Emmett’s Lullaby” by G.E. Holmes on the tuba.
Dylan Shaw of Rossford was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Shaw was initiated at the University of Toledo.
Nathaniel Ellis of Perrysburg was among over 200 students whose exceptional academic work was showcased during the Baldwin Wallace University Ovation 2022 Day of Excellence. Ellis, a graduate of Saint John’s Jesuit High School majoring in economics, presented “Optimal Resource Allocation in the NFL” during the event.
Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society, welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
Local students include:
Eric Juzkiw of Bowling Green, at Bowling Green State University
Gale Lacey of Perrysburg, at BGSU
Chloe Moyer of Bowling Green, at BGSU
Lydia McGillivray of Bowling Green, at BGSU
Shelby Brooks of Bowling Green, at BGSU
Joshua Ford of Bowling Green, at BGSU
Austin Eick of Rossford, at Ohio Northern University
Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green was among 30 writers and artists whose work was selected for publication in the 2022 edition of Baldwin Wallace University’s annual literary and art journal, The Mill. Hudson, a graduate of Bowling Green High School, published a work titled “Little Mrs.”