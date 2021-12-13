Student groups at the University of Findlay have elected presidents for the 2021-22 academic year. There are nearly 75 active clubs, organizations, national honor societies, and special interest groups at UF.
Hope Brant of Fostoria has been elected president of the American Sign Language Club.
Jacqueline Steel of Rudolph has been elected president of the Horse Club.
Bluffton University Theatre presented the play “Failure: A Love Story” by Philip Dawkins in November. Rosanna Barber, Bowling Green, was a theater assistant for the production.