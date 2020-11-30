Members of the University of Findlay’s Marching Oiler Brass recently performed via livestream during virtual Homecoming Weekend. Selections included “The Star Spangled Banner,” UF’s “Alma Mater,” and other songs with university spirit. Local students who participated include Audrey Dewey of Cygnet.
The University of Mount Union Purple Raider Marching Band presented its first ever livestream show on Oct. 23. The show featured 74 Mount Union students, including Dustin Obermyer of Grand Rapids.
A local student was among nearly 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who earned over $10.2 million in scholarships for their outstanding high school achievements. Avondre Reed of Fostoria, a graduate of Fostoria High School majoring in sport management, earned a $17,000 Dean’s Scholarship.
The following people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Vincent Coppola of Bowling Green at the University of Findlay and Katherine Howell of Perrysburg at the University of Findlay
Student groups at the University of Findlay have elected presidents for the 2020-21 academic year. There are nearly 100 active clubs, organizations, national honor societies, and special interest groups at UF.
Local students include:
Hope Brant of Fostoria, who has been elected president of the Public Relations Student Society of America, the University of Findlay American Sign Language Club and Lamba Pi Eta.
Adam Dykes of Perrysburg, who has been elected president of Ultimate Frisbee.
Maria Faber of Fostoria, who has been elected president of Phi Delta Chi.
The University of Findlay Concert-Chorale and University Singers recently performed in a concert titled “Feel the Spirit.” The concert was livestreamed via UFTV’s YouTube channel. Local students who participated include Ryan Bush of Fostoria.
Students from the University of Findlay are completing fall internships. Local students include:
Nicole Abke, of Portage, is an intern for Remlinger Fish Farm in Kalida, for fall. Abke is pursuing a degree in animal science.
Nickolas Tuohy, of Perrysburg, is an intern for the Marathon Petroleum Company in Findlay. Tuohy is pursuing a degree in accounting.
Alexis Hart Nichols, of Bowling Green, is an intern for Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green. Hart Nichols is pursuing a degree in psychology.