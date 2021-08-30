The University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble recently performed “Hymnal: Celebrating the Legacy of Jack Taylor” for their annual spring concert.
Nicole Abke of Portage performed at the concert.
John Carroll University’s College of Arts & Sciences presented academic awards to more than 250 students during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Bowling Green resident Lily Krueger, of the psychology department, earned the following recognition(s): The Applied Psychology Award. The Applied Psychology Award is given in recognition of substantial contribution in psychology.
Rossford resident Abigail Ruse, of the Education & School Psychology department, earned the following recognition(s): Golden Apple Award - Early Childhood. These awards honor senior education students for academic excellence based on their grade point averages. The department makes six to eight of these awards each year, divided among candidates for certification/licensure at different levels.
Anne Miner, Bowling Green, has been inducted into Ohio Wesleyan University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honor society.
Emilee M. Kerr of Perrysburg was inducted into Ohio University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa this spring.
Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest and most important academic honor society in the United States. Founded in 1776, the society recognizes undergraduates who have demonstrated exemplary academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences.
Katherine Swartzbeck of Perrysburg was part of the cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University that staged “She Kills Monsters” during the spring 2021 semester. Swartzbeck, a graduate of Perrysburg High School, served as production stage manager in the recorded production.