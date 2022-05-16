Ava Smith, from Northwood, is one of many students who displayed their works at the annual student art exhibit in the Sally Otto Gallery at the University of Mount Union. The exhibit included works from 13 Mount Union students including prints, paintings, drawings, photography and sculptures.
Students at the University of Findlay participated in the 2022 Juried Student Art and Design Exhibition in the Dudley and Mary Marks Lea Gallery located in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion. Categories include drawing and mixed media, sculpture, visual communication, ceramics, painting, film photography, digital photography, design, and printmaking.
Local students included Hanna Rose of North Baltimore, who showed creativity in ceramics, and Regan Watters of Bloomdale, who also showed creativity in ceramics.
David Deniston, a Trine University junior from Bowling Green, placed in two competitions at the North Central Student Regional Conference of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.
The university’s ChemE Jeopardy team finished in first place. In the ChemE Jeopardy competition, teams participate in a single-elimination Jeopardy-style trivia contest covering undergraduate chemical engineering topics. For each bout, three teams go head-to-head with two rounds of questions and a final Jeopardy.
Deniston was a member of this team.
Trine’s ChemE car team finished in second place, also qualifying for nationals. In the ChemE Car competition, teams of students must build a small “car,” about the size of a shoebox, powered by a chemical reaction and stopped by a change in chemical concentrations. The team has to design the car to travel between 15 and 30 meters and carry a load of 0 to 500 grams of water, with the exact distance and load not specified until during the actual competition. Power and stopping mechanisms must be students’ own original design.
Deniston also was a member of this team.
The following students were among about 85 students honored at the conclusion of the spring semester at Heidelberg University. Students received their award during Heidelberg’s celebration of academic, athletic, service and leadership excellence among individual students, student organizations and staff and faculty members.
Sophia Jackson, of Millbury and a senior in Education and History, won the E.I.F. Williams Memorial Prize in Secondary Education.
Rebecca Eppard, of Northwood and a junior in Music, won the Paul H. Hoernemann Prize for Voice.
The University of Mount Union hosted its annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (SCHOLAR) Day.
Ryland Black of Bowling Green was selected to give a poster presentation titled “Camera Trapping at the Huston-Brumbaugh Nature Center: the Effect of Human Activity on the use of Trails by Wildlife and the Search for Returning Bobcats (Lynx rufus).”