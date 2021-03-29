Several local residents who attend the University of Mount Union participated with the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Austin Overy, of Perrysburg, volunteered through various community agencies.
Dustin Obermyer, of Grand Rapids, volunteered through AADVS.
Roughly half of those who participated worked directly with community partners either on campus or at the partner location, while 65 worked on take-and-make projects to benefit area children and those living in assisted living facilities.
Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year.
Local students include:
Jordan Bekier of Northwood, who was awarded a Tennyson Guyer Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Grace Conine of Fostoria, who was awarded a O.J. and Georgia Huffman Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Audrey Dewey of Cygnet, who was awarded a John and Marge Cindric Scholarship Endowment Fund and Arden H. and Dorothy L. Burgoon Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Alexander Foulks of Rossford, who was awarded a Heritage Scholarship for African-American Students Endowment Fund, Thomas B. Donnell Business Leadership Scholarship and Tennyson Guyer Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Elijah Garza of Pemberville, who was awarded a Ritz Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Kelly Royal of Walbridge, who was awarded a Gertrude O. Anderson Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Hallie Schuller of Perrysburg, who was awarded a Ritz Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Nathan Skrzyniecki of Perrysburg, who was awarded a Austin E. Knowlton Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Jacqueline Steel of Rudolph, who was awarded a Mildred Kinsinger Kelly Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Nickolas Tuohy of Perrysburg, who was awarded a Richard L. ‘69 and Linda Crowder Scholarship Endowment Fund and Austin E. Knowlton Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Katelyn Weinandy of North Baltimore, who was awarded a John W. and Hester Powell Grimm Education Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Students at the University of Findlay have been placed in student teaching positions for the spring 2021 semester.
Tyler Rosendale of Bloomdale, is in a student teaching position at Elmwood Elementary/Middle/High School in Bloomdale.
The University of Mount Union is holding the annual student art exhibit virtually through April 9.
The exhibit includes works from 16 Mount Union students including prints, paintings, drawings, photography and sculptures. One of the student artists will be Ava Smith from Northwood.
The exhibit is available for viewing at mountunion.edu/2021studentartexhibit.
A number of local students from the area were among 680 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University last fall.
James Alfaro of Rudolph, a graduate of Bowling Green High School, earned the Marcielle C. Kern Scholarship.
Nathaniel Ellis of Perrysburg, a graduate of Saint John’s Jesuit High School majoring in sport management, earned the Willard H. Hagenmeyer Scholarship.
Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green, a graduate of Bowling Green High School majoring in voice performance, earned the Mary Jane Harvey Scholarship.
Austin Overy, of Perrysburg, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for fall semester through the University of Mount Union’s Regula Center for Public Service and Civic Engagement.
Students from the University of Findlay are completing spring internships.
Hope Brant, of Fostoria, is an intern for the City Mission of Findlay. Brant is pursuing a degree in public relations.
The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble performed a pops concert titled “Songs We Heard” earlier this month.
Local participants included Nicole Abke of Portage and Audrey Dewey of Cygnet.