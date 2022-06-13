Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
Local students who participate include:
Abdulraheem Al-Nimer, Bowling Green, presented “The Prospects of Pharmacogenomic Research.”
Anthony Ferrara, Rossford, received Outstanding Master of Arts in Education: Student Award.
Jordan Foster, Fostoria, presented “Mental Health Effects of the Pandemic on Students and Teachers.”
Chelci Hurley, Perrysburg, was named to the Nu Beta Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business.
Montana Kitchen, Haskins, presented “Fatphobia is the Endgame: Weight Stigma in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
Morgan Kuhlman, Millbury, presented “An Unconventional Approach to Conducting Impactful Research” and presented “College of Education Scholars Program and Hilliard City Schools.”
Hunter Marleau, Bowling Green, presented “ProMedica Innovations Application System.”
Megan Mckee, Perrysburg, presented “Incorporating Students’ Interests.”
Gargie Pathak, Perrysburg, was named Emerging Student Leader in Occupational Therapy, Master of Occupational Therapy.
Cecilia Robeson, Perrysburg, presented “Confirming Geometric Cue Use in Whip Spiders: A Follow-Up Study.”
Michael Wei, Perrysburg, presented “Equipping Pharmacists and Student Pharmacists with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Tools.”
Julianne Spencer, Bowling Green, is among 30 Heidelberg University senior Honors students who presented their final capstone projects in April. Spencer, who is majoring in accounting, presented “Limitations to Lowering Fraud Risk in Nonprofit Organizations.”
Karter Seit of Perrysburg has been inducted into Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators. Seit, a member of the class of 2022, was one of 123 students inducted into the honor society’s new chapter at the College of the Holy Cross.
University of Mount Union students were acknowledged at the institution’s Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation.
Ava Smith of Northwood was awarded Alpha Lambda Delta Senior Certificate for maintaining at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Ryland Black of Bowling Green was awarded the Charles McClaugherty Award, Shumaker Physiology Prize and All-Ohio Athletic Conference Outstanding Academic Status. The Charles McClaugherty Award is given by the John T. Huston-Dr. John D. Brumbaugh Nature Center to a member of the graduating class who plans to pursue a career in ecological or environmental sciences and has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to those fields. The Shumaker Physiology Prize is awarded to the student having the best record in physiology. Black is on the men’s soccer team at the University of Mount Union. These student-athletes are recognized as achieving varsity status and holding at least a 3.500 cumulative grade point average during the current academic year.
Austin Overy, Perrysburg, was awarded All-Ohio Athletic Conference Outstanding Academic Status. Overy is on the men’s soccer team at the University of Mount Union. These student-athletes are recognized as achieving varsity status and holding at least a 3.500 cumulative grade point average during the current academic year.