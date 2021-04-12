Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green stands among a distinguished group of students at Baldwin Wallace University who have reached BW’s pinnacle of academic achievement with induction into the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society. Hudson, who is majoring in voice performance, was honored with membership that is achieved by less than 4% of the undergraduate student body. Members are selected for consistently maintaining superior academic work. Students inducted into the society each year represent the top 100 students by grade point average who have earned a minimum of 70 semester hours with at least 32 semester hours at BW.
Former Bowling Green resident Jenna Laib has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In mid-December, she concluded her master’s course of study with a Master of Arts degree in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly. She has participated in on-site and field studies at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, and has conducted projects that have made a difference in the Cincinnati area. She developed and presented “Establishing People’s Relationship with Plants” as a Capstone course.
The University of Findlay Jazz Ensemble performed “An Afternoon of Fun” during its annual spring concert in March. Nicole Abke of Portage participated in the concert.
Students at the University of Findlay participated in a virtual musical theatre production, “Ordinary Days,” the story of four young New Yorkers making simple connections. Adam Dykes of Perrysburg served as a member of the fly crew and as a member of the light crew.