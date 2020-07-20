Faith Hardy of Bowling Green was among 10 select seniors who were invited to perform at the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music Senior Honors Celebration. Hardy, a graduate of Eastwood High School majoring in music therapy, was introduced by Professor Lalene Kay, who related her favorite memory of performing with Hardy in a saxophone quartet.
Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the university and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
Local students include:
Madison Arnold of Bloomdale, received the Service Aware/Societal Impact Award: Physical Therapy Traditional Program.
Jillian Banky of Walbridge, presented “Design and Synthesis of Chalcone Derivatives as Anti-Cancer Compounds.”
Bailey Boyer of North Baltimore, was named an Aristos Eklektos Outstanding Student.
Hope Brant of Fostoria, was nominated for Student Employee of the Year.
Kelsay Deivernois of Fostoria, was named as a Kappa Delta Pi Graduating Senior.
Emily Dykes of Perrysburg, received Honors in English.
Karen George of Perrysburg, was named as a 2019-2020 inductee into Lambda Pi Eta.
Rowan Gnepper of Fostoria, was named as a 2019-2020 inductee into Lambda Pi Eta.
Katherine Howell of Perrysburg, received the Pharmacy Practice Research Award.
Michael Koldan of Bowling Green, presented “Exploring Bright Spots Amongst Collegiate Student-Athletes.”
Danielle Long of Northwood, was named to the Nu Beta Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business.
Thomas Mahas of Millbury, was named as an Outstanding Teacher Education Graduate: Middle Childhood.
Morgan Rose of North Baltimore, was named as a Kappa Delta Pi New initiate and presented “Positive and Negative Stress.”
Monica Scharp of Fostoria, was named to the Eta Theta Chapter of Phi Alpha Honor Society: Senior and presented “Role Strain in Caregivers: Exploration of Effective Services and Supports During End-Of-Life Care.”
Justin Walton of Jerry City, presented “Computer Vision and Image Recognition Program to Mass Edit Images for E-commerce Website.”
Katelyn Weinandy of North Baltimore, was named a Kappa Delta Pi New initiate and presented “Positive and Negative Stress.”