Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green was among 30 exceptional writers and artists whose work was selected for publication in the 2022 edition of Baldwin Wallace University’s annual literary and art journal, The Mill. Hudson, a graduate of Bowling Green Sr. High School, published a work titled “Little Mrs.” Each edition of the Mill showcases and celebrates the creative works of student writers and artists across different disciplines. The student-directed and student-operated journal is dedicated to displaying the unique ideas, visions and voices of BW’s talented students.

Maggie Yarcusko of Perrysburg has been inducted into Hiram Colleges’s Alpha Society. Membership is limited to students who have completed 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College and whose cumulative grade point average is 3.75 or better.

0
0
0
0
0