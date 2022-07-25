Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green was among 30 exceptional writers and artists whose work was selected for publication in the 2022 edition of Baldwin Wallace University’s annual literary and art journal, The Mill. Hudson, a graduate of Bowling Green Sr. High School, published a work titled “Little Mrs.” Each edition of the Mill showcases and celebrates the creative works of student writers and artists across different disciplines. The student-directed and student-operated journal is dedicated to displaying the unique ideas, visions and voices of BW’s talented students.
Maggie Yarcusko of Perrysburg has been inducted into Hiram Colleges’s Alpha Society. Membership is limited to students who have completed 12 or more hours of graded coursework at Hiram College and whose cumulative grade point average is 3.75 or better.
Lauren Getchey of Perrysburg has been inducted into Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, at Baldwin Wallace University. Getchey, a graduate of Perrysburg High School majoring in psychology, shared the honor with 11 other students. Society membership is extended to psychology majors and minors with second semester sophomore status who have completed at least nine semester hours of psychology courses, have a minimum 3.4 GPA overall and have a minimum 3.0 GPA in psychology courses.
Christopher Carroll of Perrysburg was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Carroll was initiated at Bowling Green State University. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter
Students from the University of Findlay are completing summer internships.
Arianna DuPont of Rossford is completing a summer internship at Cooper Farms in Oakwood, Ohio. DuPont is pursuing a degree in animal science at the University of Findlay.