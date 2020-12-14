Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew.
Adam Dykes of Perrysburg, served as a member of the deck crew.
Colette Askins is a new member of Albion College’s Lisa and James Wilson Institute for Medicine.
The Wilson Institute supports and prepares students to be exemplary and altruistic physicians, dentists, veterinarians, and other healthcare professionals. Through an innovative academic curriculum and immersive clinical, research, and community service initiatives, Wilson students become leaders in healthcare.
Askins is a first-year student at Albion College. She is a resident of Walbridge and a graduate of Lake High School.
Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a fall voice recital.
Local students include Ryan Bush of Fostoria, who performed “Freeze Your Brain” by Laurence O’Keefe/Kevin Murphy and “Made of Stone” by Alan Menken.