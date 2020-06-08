FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay were placed in student teaching positions for the spring 2020 semester before coronavirus canceled classes.
Thomas Mahas, of Millbury, was a student teacher at Anthony Wayne Junior High School in Whitehouse. Mahas is pursuing a degree in middle childhood science/social studies education.
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Nick Canada, Sarah Loeffler, Rachel Ramlawi, Sarah Wagner, Frances Zengel, Sean Maynard, and David Loehr, all of Bowling Green and at Bowling Green State University; Laney Fugett, Betty Krodel, Kimberly Swisher, Brigette Gibson, and Travis Worst, all of Perrysburg and all at BGSU; Katherine O’Neal of Bowling Green at Hillsdale College; Janelle Tipton of Grand Rapids at the University of Toledo; Brandi Smith of Pemberville at the University of Toledo; and Lauren Mangold of Walbridge at Ohio Wesleyan University.
The University of Mount Union virtually held its 13th annual Student Celebration Honoring Our Latest Academic Research (SCHOLAR) Day on April 28.
SCHOLAR Day is traditionally a campus-wide, day-long event filled with presentations showcasing academic excellence and scholarly research conducted by Mount Union students.
Austin Digby, of Bowling Green, was selected for work on “Evaluating MASH Methods,” a poster presentation.
SCHOLAR Day highlights the research projects of Mount Union’s undergraduate and graduate students.
Digby also was acknowledged at the school’s Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation held virtually.
He earned The James H. Wuske Endowed Prize. This prize is awarded to a deserving student athlete who participates in track and field, excels in the classroom, plans a career in teaching and coaching and demonstrates values and work ethic.
Each year, the convocation honors graduating seniors and underclass students who have excelled academically, displayed excellent leadership skills, and shown dedication to the university and community through outstanding community service initiatives.
Ohio Wesleyan University presented its annual Golden Bishop Awards during a virtual ceremony April 22 to recognize students for outstanding achievements in leadership and community service during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Local residents honored with Golden Bishop Awards include: Anne Miner, of Bowling Green, who was honored with the Ohio Wesleyan Program of the Year Award for work on the 2020 Mock Convention, a two-day event held every four years during presidential elections to replicate a party’s national nominating convention.