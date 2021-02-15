With the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump trial in the Senate last week, Ohio Northern University’s Institute for Civics and Public Policy is providing a primer on the process as part of its student-led Critical Questions series.
The authors address the framers’ original intentions regarding impeachment and past impeachment efforts, and provide an analysis. Student authors include Hailey Trimpey, Bowling Green.
The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble recently performed “Familiar Sounds in Unfamiliar Times.”
Local students who participated include Nicole Abke of Portage and Audrey Dewey of Cygnet.
Max Johnston, Perrysburg, was awarded a fall 2020 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University. Part of the OWU Connection, the competitive grants support research, internship, service, and cultural-immersion opportunities throughout the world. The grant awarded to Johnston supports a project titled “Certified Yoga Instructor.” From January through April, Johnston plans to complete a 200-hour training course to earn yoga teacher certification through the Yoga Alliance. He will hold a team yoga class with his lacrosse team.
The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation has awarded 22 scholarships to students who are enrolled in an agricultural program or a graduating high school senior who plans to study agriculture at a college. Owen Brinker, Perrysburg, received the Noah Cox Memorial Scholarship, which was created in honor of Noah Cox, who passed away in May 2017. One $1,000 scholarship was awarded.
Audrey Dewey, of Cygnet, recently performed in a fall woodwind and percussion recital at the University of Findlay.